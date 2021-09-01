There will be more trains laid on by London North Eastern Railway (LNER) on the day of the run.

The rail operator have announced they will run an additional six trains to help runners and spectators arrive on Tyneside in time for the 2021 Great North Run.

The extra LNER services will provide thousands of extra seats on the morning of Sunday 12 September 2021 with Advance single tickets available for travel to Newcastle from £7.20 from Darlington, £7.90 from York and £17.30 from Edinburgh.

David Horne, Managing Director at LNER, said: “This year’s event marks the 40th Great North Run and after a hugely challenging eighteen months for everyone, many thousands of runners and fundraisers are looking forward to taking part. We’re delighted to be able to offer these extra LNER services to help those taking part and their supporters travel to Newcastle. Our Advance tickets offer great value for anyone wanting to take advantage of our extra services.”

The extra train times are:

06:53 from Doncaster, calling at York (07:18) and Northallerton (07:39), arriving at Newcastle at 08:16

07:05 from Edinburgh, calling at Dunbar (07:28), Berwick-upon-Tweed (07:55), Alnmouth (08:18),Morpeth (08:35), arriving at Newcastle at 08:52

07:10 from Leeds, calling at York (07:41), arriving at Newcastle at 08:45

07:20 from Darlington, calling at Durham (07:38), arriving at Newcastle at 07:53

07:46 from Durham arrives at Newcastle at 08:03

07:54 from Darlington, calling at Durham (08:13), arriving at Newcastle at 08:32Bookings can be made online at LNER.co.uk or using the LNER app. Advance tickets offer great value and include a seat reservation to ensure customers can book in confidence knowing they’ll have the comfort of a seat for the duration of their journey. To enable customers to travel with confidence, enhanced cleaning is continuing onboard trains and in LNER operated stations. Passengers are asked to continue wearing a face covering unless they are exempt.

