Morrisons Market Street Pizza Counters are offering freshly made pizzas with the The Dirty Burger Pizza at the top of the menu.

Morrisons new Dirty Burger Pizza brings together the best bits of a truly indulgent burger on a 10 inch stonebaked pizza base.

Priced at just £2.89, the new Dirty Burger Pizza is perfect for sharing with friends as a treat on a night in.

It is topped with onion rings, smoky bacon, Monterey jack cheese, spicy beef, jalapeños, dollops of Red’s dirty burger sauce and finished with a sprinkling of mozzarella cheese.

Priced at £2.89 it is available as takeaway for this weekend.

Leanne Cory, Pizza Buyer at Morrisons, said: “We know our customers love both burgers and pizzas and we’ve had loads of fun coming up with this new limited edition on our Market Street counter. At less than three pounds, all our customers can enjoy this delicious treat, even on a budget.”

The Dirty Burger Pizza is available now from Morrisons Market Street Pizza Counter and will be made fresh in store by Morrisons foodmakers every day until Sunday 19th September.

The Dirty Burger Pizza is also included in Morrisons upcoming Big Night In meal deal where any two 10-inch pizzas and two sides are £6. The offer will be running from 6-20 September. Sides included in the deal are:

Morrisons Coleslaw 300g

10″ Cheesy Garlic Bread

Morrisons Breaded Chicken Goujons 270g

Vegan Beetroot Slaw 300g.

Like this: Like Loading...