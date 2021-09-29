The Elvis Presley tribute artist, Lee Memphis King will appear at The Queen’s Hall on 3 November 2021 with his One Night of Elvis show.

This is the ultimate tribute to The King – celebrating the career of the musical legend.



During the last decade that Lee has toured he has picked up numerous accolades and headlined some of the most prestigious venues.

In this latest production, Lee Memphis King portrays Elvis Presley at his peak celebrating the “Vegas Years” from 1969 – 1977 when Elvis performed in Las Vegas and tour throughout the US and Canada – the definitive record of these performances are contained in the films Elvis- That’s the Way It Is, Elvis On Tour and the Aloha from Hawaii concert.

© Ben Rector www.benrector.com

Resplendent in authentic costumes from Elvis’s performance, Lee brings the majesty of the voice and its electrifying power back to life. He will be accompanied throughout by his band and backing singers along with the Brass Monkeys. This latest production also features state of the art lighting and large screen projection making it the largest Elvis show to tour UK theatres.

Featuring hits such as The Wonder of You, Suspicious Minds, Bridge over Troubled Water, In the Ghetto and many more.. along with a selection of songs from the recent Elvis Presley with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra albums.



To any Elvis fan this show is billed as “the only way to enjoy the music of the greatest, most celebrated artist the world has known”.

Go on a musical journey and spend one night with Elvis.

Tickets here.

