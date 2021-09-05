On Saturday 25 September, Edinburgh-based charity People Know How and Polwarth Parish Church will launch their newly commissioned canal boat.

When the charity and church announced their partnership in 2019, they ran a successful pilot project providing events and activities for young people and the community on a chartered canal boat. The pilot demonstrated the need to provide a space for wellbeing and community cohesion and the response they received from participants was overwhelmingly positive.

In February 2021, the two partners finalised the purchase of their own custom-built canal boat, and in June that boat was craned into the Union Canal. Since then, they have been making the craft shipshape for its official launch.

Anna Philbrick, All Aboard Coordinator said: “It’s been an exciting process preparing our new boat to officially launch on the canal – from installing the bright yellow canopy and lift, to training up our team of volunteers, to ensuring our boat is safe and accessible for all. The launch comes at a pivotal time in the canal community’s recovery from the pandemic, and we’re really looking forward to start hosting sessions and projects as well as new volunteers interested in this unique opportunity. We can’t wait to welcome everyone on board.”

Visitors are invited on board the new boat when they will be offered opportunities to get involved with All Aboard. The project is currently looking for crew and helmsman volunteers to support the running of the boat, taking young people, families and adults on trips on the canal. There are also opportunities to provide support on the boat through art, music, meditation or any other ideas volunteers might have.

Get down to the All Aboard canal boat at 36-38 Polwarth Terrace between 2pm and 4pm on Saturday 25 September and join in the launch of All Aboard.

The boat on the canal which People Know How and Polwarth Parish Church have collaborated on. PHOTO © 2021 The Edinburgh Reporter

