Transport Scotland’s operating company BEAR Scotland will be carrying out resurfacing works on the M90 at the beginning of next month.

The company plan to resurface approximately one kilometre of the M90 northbound carriageway near Kirkliston on the nights of 1 and 2 September.

For the safety of workers and road users, the M90 northbound carriageway will be closed between Junction 1a of the M9 and Junction 1 of the M90 from 8pm until 6am each night.

A diversion route will be signposted via M9 Junction 1 Newbridge, the A8 Glasgow Road, the A902 Maybury Road and the A90, to rejoin the M90 at Junction 1 Scotstoun. This diversion will add an estimated 9 minutes and 4.1 miles to affected journeys.

Access for emergency vehicles will be maintained at all times.

Consultation has been carried out with emergency services and relevant stakeholders to share information about the project in advance.

Tommy Deans, BEAR Scotland’s South East Network Manager, said: “These surfacing improvements will improve safety and ride quality for motorists on this section of the M90.

“Carriageway closures are essential for safety, however we’ve planned the works to take place overnight to minimise disruption.

“We thank motorists in advance for their patience.”

Real time journey information is available from Traffic Scotland on www.trafficscotland.org, twitter at @trafficscotland or the mobile site my.trafficscotland.org

