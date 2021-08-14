Fife Flyers directors Tom Muir and Jack Wishart are arguing for capacity crowds at Fife Ice Arena and the pair stress they don’t want the team to ice to reduced numbers as that would hit their cash flow.

A club statement said: “It is no secret that our club relies on getting bodies through the front doors on match nights and we are making plans to ensure we can have a full capacity crowd every single night of the season.

“We know how much people have missed being in the Auld Barn and we want to ensure everyone can get back to doing what they love, watching hockey.”

The owners of the arena and Flyers’ directors have, they said, have been in talks with Fife Council and the Scottish Government to find out what measures are needed to ensure that they can hold full capacity games.

The statement added: “As far as we are concerned, we do not see any reason why we would not be allowed full crowds. Other sports venues around the country and in Fife have been granted permission.

“However, we will remain in dialogue with the authorities to make sure we meet the criteria to be granted full capacity.”

Meanwhile, Glasgow Clan have confirmed the signing of Canadian forward Jamie Crooks, a 29-year-old who spent two years at Elite League rivals Guildford Flames.

