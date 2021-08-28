Police are appealing for information following a robbery in Edinburgh on Friday.



Around 7.45pm a man entered a store on Summer Place and threatened the staff member with a knife before making off with a three figure sum of cash.



The staff member was uninjured but left shaken as a result of the incident.



The male suspect is described as being around 5ft 10in in height and thought to be in his early 20s. He was wearing a black beanie hat, a face mask with a pattern, a two toned grey hooded zipper and black joggers.

He was riding a full suspension mountain bike.



Detective Constable Zaira Marker of Corstorphine CID said: “We are appealing to anyone who was in the Summer Place area around that time who witnessed anything to please come forward.



“We would also appeal to any drivers who were in the area at the tie and who may have dash cam to review the footage and get in touch if you believe it may be able to assist us.”



Anyone with any information is asked to contact 101 quoting incident 3607 of 27 August. Alternatively, information can be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.

Police stock image. PHOTO ©2020 Live Edinburgh News

Like this: Like Loading...