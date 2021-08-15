A late comeback by Ukraine saw them share of the points in Pool B as Scotland were held to 4-4 draw in their opening match of men’s EuroHockey Championship II in Gniezno, Poland.

Scotland took the lead through Andrew McConnell with a penalty corner into the bottom right corner and almost immediately Alan Forsyth buried the ball into the bottom left corner to make it 2-0.

Rob Harwood made it 3-0 for Scotland with a near post deflection but Ukraine pulled one back with an excellent low shot by Vitalii Kalinchuk into the bottom left corner.

Ukraine struck again with another powerful low shot into the bottom left corner, the goal coming from a penalty corner rebound.

Cammy Golden sunk the ball into the bottom left corner to make it 4-2 for Scotland then came a dramatic finale to the contest.

Ukraine scored a penalty corner with the ball blasted into the left corner by Pavziuk Viacheslav, before a near post finish by Bohdan Kovalenko 30 seconds later.

Scotland face Austria on Monday.



