Hibs returned to winning ways with a hard-fought 2-0 victory over Kilmarnock to qualify for a quarter-final tie against Dundee United at Tannadice in the Premier Sports League Cup.

Head Coach Jack Ross kept faith with the same starting XI that lost on Thursday night and announced before kick-off that striker Christian Doidge would not play until at least December due to an injury picked up in training.

PHOTO Alan Rennie

Hibs almost took the lead in the 4th minute when Jamie Murphy displayed some great skill on the right wing before sending a superb ball across the face of goal which just eluded Martin Boyle.

At the other end Scott Robinson broke clear one on one with the keeper but Matt Macey stood firm and blocked his effort.

Rory McKenzie was lucky to escape punishment for a dreadful challenge on Paul McGinn which could have merited a straight red but didn’t even receive a yellow.

McKenzie then tried his luck from 25-yards but Macey did well to hold the effort then incredibly he chopped down Murphy without incurring even a talking to from the referee.

Kevin Nisbet sent in a great cross from the right which just evaded Kyle Magennis then the Scotland international tried his luck from just outside the area but his effort was partially blocked which took the power off.

The visitors almost scored in the 37th minute with a tremendous volley from Liam Polworth which struck the underside of the crossbar and bounced down on the line.

Nisbet went close with a curled effort from the left and moments later he got on the end of a Murphy cross but his header went wide.

Just before the break referee Bobby Madden finally booked McKenzie for chopping down Boyle.

Nisbet should have opened the scoring shortly after the restart but his header from Josh Doig’s cross went high over the bar then Murphy had an effort saved.

Robinson went through the back of McGinn but remarkably escaped a card to the fury of the home fans.

Hibs took the lead in the 50th minute when Nisbet broke clear, drew the keeper and slid the ball to Magennis who tapped it into the empty net.

Madden then sparked fury when he stopped play after Chris Stokes went down injured leaving Magennis on his own with the ball in the box despite no foul having been committed. He made it worse by awarding a drop ball in favour of the visitors.

Lewis Stevenson replaced Doig them Macey did well to save from Polworth.

Madden seemed determined to infuriate the Hibs fans by giving a ‘debatable’ free kick against Magennis.

Nisbet had a shot deflected for a corner then in the 66th minute Murphy was replaced by Scott Allan.

Magennis went close with an angled drive then a great run by Jake Doyle Hayes set up Nisbet but his shot was well saved.

Nisbet added a second with a superb header and Hibs held on to secure the victory.

Hibs: Macey; McGinn, Porteous, McGregor, Doig; Doyle-Hayes, Newell, Magennis; Boyle, Murphy, Nisbet. Substitutes: Dabrowski, Gogic, Wright, Stevenson, Mackay, Gullan, Allan, Campbell, Brydon.

Kilmarnock: Walker; Naismith, Murray, Stokes, McGowan, Haunstrup; Alston, McKenzie, Polworth, Burke; Robinson. Substitutes: Hemming, Sanders, Waters, McArthur, Warnock, McGinn, Lyons, Armstrong, Cameron.

Referee Bobby Madden

