Elderly care home residents were treated to an exclusive music concert thanks to the Edinburgh Jazz and Blues Festival.

With restrictions easing, Cramond Residence was delighted to welcome Jed Potts and Hillman Hunters to perform in the garden, while residents watched from the comfort of the home’s conservatory.

The blues trio, inspired by 1950s and 1960s classic American blues, delivered a powerful performance to residents at the Edinburgh home who enjoyed dancing the afternoon away.

Fiona Alexander of Edinburgh Jazz and Blues Festival PHOTO ©2021 The Edinburgh Reporter

Fiona Alexander, Producer of the Edinburgh Jazz and Blues Festival, who arranged the performance, said: “Care homes have had it very rough over the last 18 months, so to be able to liven up the resident’s afternoon and give them something to look forward to is very special.

“A big focus of this year’s festival has been to expand past our usual performances, and connect with new audiences, hence the link up with Cramond Residence.

“I can’t speak for the residents, but the band put on an excellent performance and everyone seemed to be thoroughly enjoying themselves.”

Started in 1978, the Edinburgh Jazz and Blues Festival has provided a platform to showcase the very best Jazz and Blues artists from around the world and is one of the largest jazz festivals in Europe.

The 2021 festival took place between the 16th and the 25th of July and included a mixture of online and in person performances.

Athena Liakeas, Activities Coordinator at Cramond Residence, said: “There is a host of positive mental, physical and social benefits that come from music.

“Despite all of our residents having varied tastes in music, the performance seemed to go down a treat and everyone had a great time. It definitely brightened up the afternoon.”

Cramond Residence provides a combination of luxury accommodation and the highest quality of care, with all residents enjoying a wide range of amenities and activities, delicious food and bespoke care.

During lockdown, Lifestyle Coordinators led activities from The Residence Cinema, connecting to residents in their own private house lounge or in their bedrooms via smart TVs to encourage two-way communications.

