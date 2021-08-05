An Edinburgh hairdressing firm is included in the list of companies who underpaid their staff and broke the law on national minimum wage.

Hair By JFK Limited, which has a shop in Bruntsfield failed to pay £2609.30 to two workers.

There are some big names included on the list including John Lewis which failed to pay £941,355.67 to 19,392 employees.

In total the 209 companies named by HMRC on Thursday owed £2.1 million to more than 34,000 workers between 2011 and 2018.

All employers have since been made to pay back what they owed and were fined. It is not always the case that employers broke the law deliberately but it is the responsibility of the employers to check what the guidance is.

UK Government Business Minister Paul Scully said: “Our minimum wage laws are there to ensure a fair day’s work gets a fair day’s pay – it is unacceptable for any company to come up short.

“All employers, including those on this list, need to pay workers properly.

“This government will continue to protect workers’ rights vigilantly, and employers that short-change workers won’t get off lightly.”

The UK Government has published new guidance to ensure employers know exactly what they need to do to pay their apprentices, and all workers, correctly.

