Wide-fly-boy, joker Cain, Big Man, Ryan and awkwardly challenged Jonjo are doing time in the Young Offender Institute, Polmont.

There is enough combined toxic testosterone to fuel a fleet of Space Shuttles. So, put them in a Baby-Care class with Grace. What could possibly go wrong? Except it doesn’t, not quite. But, you can’t beat the system.

It grinds them down, it is what is expected of them – ‘..it’s like they’re programmed…they get shook and come back to what they know.’ Shook covers the ground with forensic intensity, the subject-matter is not new and certainly never to be old.

Every blistered, chaotic psyche is unravelled in agonising exposure. Vulnerabilities masked behind facades of inchoate rage and incandescent bravado spew out with spittle-poisoned anger.

If this is what playwright, Samuel Bailey, can write for his debut outing, then theatre-world is about to be seriously Shook-up. No spoilers forming in this brief review because all that need to be said is that this show is already one of the diminished Fringe’s hottest tickets going.

It would be criminal to miss it!

https://tickets.edfringe.com/whats-on/shook

