The local company responsible for fitting out more than two dozen businesses in the city only came into being 18 months ago.

Citi Contracts has worked on refurbishing the interiors of restaurants such as Scran New Town on North Bridge, Scran New Town and businesses like the Rag and Bone Barbershop on Jeffrey Street.

With 20 members of staff they have worked on 25 contracts in business premises all over Edinburgh. The business is about to start work on fitting 190 shop fronts for Gloria Jean’s Coffees an American coffee chain which began with one branch in London just two years ago. The Edinburgh branch on Hanover Street was completely made over by Citi and will open soon.

The business has employed several apprentices and has an internal training programme providing the young Edinburgh people with a learning opportunity and job security.

Scran Bistro

Scran New Town

After completing the renovation of Scran New Town, Citi Contracts Director Robbie Weddell said: “We were delighted to be invited back to transform Scran New Town, and as a local business, we’re proud to invest in other local businesses and help give back to the community after what’s been a difficult economic period for everyone.

“The owner had a childhood dream of opening a food empire, and as a contractor, it’s our goal to get invested in people’s dreams and help make them a reality, which is why we were more than happy to refurbish this venue into what it is today – a vibrant and trendy brunch and cocktail bar.

“Since opening, Scran New Town has completely changed the vibe of the area – it’s now a vibrant, fun place to be, both day and night, a welcome relief after the dark days of Covid and something much needed by the people of Edinburgh following the pandemic.”

The North Bridge burger restaurant has retro interiors and features pastel pink walls, neons, huge flower installations, checkerboard floors and soft booths.

Citi Contracts is an Edinburgh-based shop fitting and joinery company, specialising in the refurbishment of shops, cafés, restaurants and bars. With a team of experienced sub-contractors, joiners and electricians, they get fully involved in projects, from design to final build, catering to customers’ requirements and delivering a 360-degree fit-out service.

Rag & Bone Barbers

