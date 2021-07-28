The Edinburgh Traditional Building Festival starts on August 23 and the event was formed when a member of the Edinburgh Traditional Building Forum attended the Festival of Politics at the Scottish Parliament.

As he walked up the Royal Mile he saw tourists taking photographs of, Edinburgh built heritage and thought if they can do a festival of politics then we can do a festival of traditional buildings.

Tyler Lott Johnston, convener of the Edinburgh Traditional Building Forum, said: “We are so thankful to be able to continue to deliver our goals of highlighting and advocating for the many traditional buildings throughout our great city and beyond.

“Thanks to the digital engagement our message and our teachings have more significant far-reaching opportunities than ever before.”

The organisation hope to resume in-person events next year but,, until then,, they will continue to embrace a hybrid model.

Day1 – 23 August 2021 – 11:00

• Festival Opening Remarks by Alison Johnstone MSP, Presiding Officer

Followed by: Virtual Tour/Walk down Royal Mile by BEFS– EWHT

Stopping at key buildings and highlighting their importance and any sustainability work undertaken previously.

Day 2 -24 August 2021 – 11:00

• The Building Stones of Edinburgh – Paul Everett for the British Geological Survey

Provide a Virtual Tour of Calton Hill with a live Q&A session

Day 3 – 25 August 2021 – 11:00

• Traditional Stonemasonry – Andy Bradley SPAB Fellow) will give a presentation with a live Q&A session

Day 3 – 25 August 2021 – 14:00

• Timber and Sash & Case Windows – Alex from the Federation of Master Builders will give a virtual demonstration with a live Q&A session

Day 4 -26 August 2021 – 11:00

• Roof Leadwork – Steve McLennan of National Federation of Roofing Contractors will give a virtual demonstrations with a live Q&A session

Day 4 -26 August 2021 – 14:00

• Roof Slating and Tiling – Graeme Millar of National Federation of Roofing Contractors and current President of IFD will give a presentation with a live Q&A session

Day 5 -27 August 2021 – 11:00

• The Importance the Placemaking for adaptive reuse – Tyler Lott Johnston of Grand Bequest presents on the opportunities to leverage technology as a tool to elevate and champion the voice of local people within adaptive reuse projects followed by a live Q&A Session

Day 5 -27 August 2021 – 14:00

• How to maintain your home/building – Scottish Government, City of Edinburgh Council and RICS will give a presentation on the importance of repair and maintenance of traditional homes and best practice in doing so which will be followed by a live Q&A.

To book tickets follow the link: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/9th-annual-edinburgh-traditional-building-festival-tickets-163467707313?aff=PR

