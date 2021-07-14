Rail Union RMT confirmed that Rail Gourmet staff at Edinburgh Waverley will be going ahead with strike action on Wednesday.

The action follows a recent 100% vote by members in support of strike action.



Rail Gourmet members at Edinburgh Waverley were instructed by the union not to book on for any shifts that commence between 6.00am on 14 July until 5.59am on 15 July 2021



A picket line will assemble at the top of Edinburgh’s Market Street at 8:00am on Wednesday morning.



RMT General Secretary, Mick Lynch, said:“The strike is all about respect and justice in the workplace and the company’s continued refusal, even in the face of a massive 100% vote for strike action, to do anything about it.



“A culture of bullying and harassment has been allowed to develop at Edinburgh Waverley which has led to a wholesale breakdown in industrial relations and our members have had enough.



“It’s now down to Rail Gourmet to listen to the strength of feeling of its workers and address these long running and deep-seated issues.



“RMT will be backing our members with all means at our disposal to ensure they are no longer confronted with this toxic working environment.



“The union remains available for talks.”

We have asked Rail Gourmet for comment on the proposed strike action.

Edinburgh Waverley. Photo: Martin P. McAdam www.martinmcadam.com

