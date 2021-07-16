A search continues today after reports of a man in difficulty in the water at Threipmuir Reservoir in the Pentlands on Wednesday evening.

Since then police have used a helicopter in the initial search to locate the man who is believed to have fallen overboard from a boat he was in with a group of friends. Emergency services including a marine unit worked into the night on Thursday but the man has not been found.

Chief Inspector Scott Richardson said on Friday: “A recovery operation which has been being carried out at Threipmuir Reservior near Balerno after a man was seen to get into difficulties in the water around 5.35pm on Wednesday, 14 July, remains ongoing.

“Emergency services have been conducting searches using both marine and land units and these will continue into the weekend. The man’s family are being kept fully informed.

“Threipmuir Resevior Car Park on Mansfield Road is to remain closed to the public in the coming days to allow for emergency service access, along with the footpath around the reservoir.

“We ask the public to avoid the area and thank you for your patience.”

