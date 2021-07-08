More of the city’s public toilets have opened again since the beginning of June, as the council installed new temporary toilets while repairs are ongoing, along with other permanent toilets which they have made safe for the public to use.

Temporary toilets are being placed in particular hotspots around town, with higher footfall, such as The Meadows and Leith Links.

Temporary toilets on The Meadows. Photo: © 2021 Martin P. McAdam www.martinmcadam.com

The City of Edinburgh Council spent more than £450,000 on reopening and preparing public toilets around the city, after the enforced closure due to Covid-19 restrictions.

Environment Vice-Convener Councillor Karen Doran said: “It’s fantastic we’ve reopened all our public toilets now except a couple being repaired as well as installing temporary toilets at key hotspots so you can safely spend a penny when you’re spending time enjoying our beautiful parks, beaches and other open spaces across Edinburgh. We want everyone to be able to relax and make the most of our wonderful city so I’m sure having these toilets open is extremely welcome.”

The reopening of facilities also requires an increased amount of staff and space due to Covid-19 procedures. Enhanced cleaning and social distancing is in place within the public toilets, meaning less stalls will be open.

Here’s a full list of Edinburgh’s public toilets and the opening times:

Hope Park, Meadows (has accessible toilet) 10am to 8pm

Cramond 10am to 6pm

Lauriston Castle 10am to 6pm

Hawes Pier, South Queensferry 10am to 6pm

Portobello, Pipe Lane (has accessible toilet) 10am to 8pm

Portobello, Bath Street 10am to 7pm

Saughton Park, Courtyard 10am to 7pm

Saughton Park, Winter Gardens (has accessible toilet) 10am to 7pm

Stockbridge, Hamilton Place 10am to 6pm

Colinton, 300A Colinton Road (has accessible toilet) 10am to 6pm

Temporary toilets are available at the following locations:

Pentlands: Bonaly upper carpark (has accessible toilet) 10am to 6pm

Pentlands: Harlaw, near visitor centre (has accessible toilet) 10am to 6pm

Pentlands, Threipmuir car park (has accessible toilet) 10am to 6pm

the Meadows, Middle Meadow Walk (has accessible toilet) 10am to 8pm

Inverleith, next to the cricket pavilion (has accessible toilet) 10am to 6pm

Leith Links, next to the old bowling green (has accessible toilet)10am to 6pm

There are restrictions on the number of people who can use the facilities at one time, which can cause queues.

Toilet closures

Toilets may need to be closed at short notice, or if in need of repair.

Toilets at Ross Bandstand and West End, Princes Street Gardens are closed due to flooding from 5 July.

Toilets at Castle Hill have closed on 5 July for repairs.

Bruntsfield Links toilets are closed for repairs.

