Two cares were set alight in Colinton on Wednesday night leading to a police investigation. The incident took place in a driveway at a property in Spylaw Park around 11.30pm.

Two men were seen at the time both wearing grey tracksuits and dark-coloured trainers and police officers are keen to speak to them. One is described as 6 feet tall, the other about 5 feet 10 inches and he was riding a mountain bike and carrying a rucksack.

The men may also have been in Lanark Road and Spylaw Avenue around the same time.

Detective Constable Sam Gillies, of Edinburgh CID, said: “Fortunately no one was injured but this was a deliberate and reckless act that has destroyed two cars and could have caused more extensive damage if the fire had not been put out quickly by the fire service.

“We are asking anyone who may have seen something suspicious in the area at the time of the incident to get in touch, including if you were driving and have dash-cam footage that could help with our investigation.

“If you can help please contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 4203 of Wednesday, 14 July, 2021, or make a call anonymously to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

