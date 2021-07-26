NHS Lothian will launch a dedicated vaccination drop-in clinic in Gyle Shopping Centre on Tuesday as part of the campaign to target younger people.

The clinic will be situated alongside some of the biggest names in retail in a bid to encourage more people to drop-in for a lifesaving vaccine when they are out for the day, whether they are shopping or at work.

The special pop-up will offer all three vaccines – Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZeneca – meaning that it is open to people of all ages.

No appointment is required and the team can provide a first or second dose – as long as the first dose was given eight weeks before.

Pat Wynne, Director of Primary Care and Community Nursing, said: “We wanted a centre where people could easily drop in when they were out and about, shopping or working.

“We need as many people as possible to come forward and be vaccinated, especially those aged between 18 and 29. It is also worth reminding all 17-year-olds that if you turn 18 before October 31 2021, you can also get your vaccine.

“We have had a lot of success when we took our vaccination bus to shopping centres and large venues. We are really pleased to have teamed up with Gyle Shopping Centre and we are grateful to them for providing this space for such a prominent drop-in clinic.”

The clinic will open for business on Tuesday July 27 and be open seven days a week, from 10am to 6pm.

The pop-up clinic is part of the campaign to target younger people and make it easier for them to get the vaccine by taking clinics into the heart of Lothian communities.

NHS Lothian has also partnered with Musselburgh Racecourse to deliver a series of pop-up vaccination clinics to help in the race against Covid-19.

The first drop in took place on Sunday and will be followed by others at the next two race meetings on 30 July and 6 August. They are available to any race-goer who is over the age of 18 and who requires either a first or second dose

There have been a number of recent similar ventures, including NHS Lothian-led clinics taking place ahead of Hibs, Hearts and Livingston football matches.

NHS Lothian have also set up vaccination buses, led in partnership with Scottish Ambulance Service and Lothian Buses, which stepped the programme up a gear when they parked up in shopping centres,The Grassmarket and even on playing fields.

Vaxi-taxis are now also being pioneered which will mean that members of the vaccination team drive directly into the heart of the community and provide vaccination in church halls and community centres.

Pat added: “We are determined to do everything we can to make sure it is as easy as it possibly can be for everyone to get their vaccine.”

Vaccinator Nicole Clark prepares a Covid-19 vaccination at the NHS Louisa Jordan Hospital in Glasgow. Picture date: Wednesday February 10, 2021. PA Photo. More than one million people in Scotland have now had their first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine, the Scottish Government said. See PA story HEALTH Coronavirus Glasgow. Photo credit should read: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

