The National Records of Scotland (NRS) have issued their report on the number of deaths involving Covid-19 during Week 26: 28 June – 04 July 2021

As at 4 July, 10,189 deaths have been registered in Scotland where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate, according to statistics published on Wednesday.

In the week 28 June – 04 July, 21 deaths were registered that mentioned Covid-19 on the death certificate, an increase of four deaths from the previous week.

Covid-related deaths were recorded in:

· Falkirk (4)

· Glasgow City (3)

· Clackmannanshire (2)

· Perth and Kinross (2)

· South Lanarkshire (2)

· Aberdeenshire (1)

· Angus (1)

· Dundee City (1)

· East Ayrshire (1)

· North Ayrshire (1)

· North Lanarkshire (1)

· Renfrewshire (1)

· South Ayrshire (1)

The number of deaths from all causes registered in Scotland in this week was 1,076, 50, or 5%, more than the five year average.

Pete Whitehouse, Director of Statistical Services, said: “The latest figures show that last week there were 21 deaths where COVID-19 was mentioned on the death certificate.

“The death rate continues to rise slightly but the number of deaths compared to the number of Covid-19 cases remains low.

“Four deaths were aged under 65, six were aged 65-74 and there were eleven deaths in people aged 75 or over. Nine were female and twelve were male.

“Fifteen deaths were in hospitals, four deaths were in care homes, and two deaths were at home or in a non-institutional setting.”

