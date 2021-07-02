Pamela Cormack and her business partner Karen Grieve have set up a solution to buy families a little more quality time with less hassle.

Family Payroll Ltd is a personalised and affordable service supporting families who employ anyone in their home as a nanny, PA, cleaner or carer.

The two women know only too well the pressure of juggling work and home life and have created a bespoke service for anyone who may need staff to help them in their home.

The company offers a full suite of help with things like registering as an employer with HMRC, with pension providers or payroll processing.

Pamela said: “It is a time-consuming process and can be a little daunting for someone who is not used to dealing with payroll.

“We’re aiming to offer a friendly, approachable alternative that will make life a little easier for time-pressured families. Hopefully, we can help them improve their work-life balance by removing the burden of the administration that goes with being an employer and giving them just one less thing to worry about.”

Pamela, a single mum to her nine-year-old son, has more than 20 years’ experience in the care sector. Before starting Lothian Childcare Solutions in 2018, she worked in nurseries, as a deputy project leader in a children and families project and then as an inspector with the Care Commission (now Care Inspectorate) inspecting early years services across Scotland.

Karen, mother of two grown up sons , was previously a payroll administrator. With over 15 years’ experience in HR Administration, Finance and Operations, she recently gained an accountancy qualification and is committed to furthering her studies .

“We’ve both been juggling family and our careers over the years,” said Karen, “so we know the value of finding something that can make life just that little bit easier. Our aim is not only a successful business but one that also makes a difference to family life.”

For more information visit the Family Payroll website or follow them on Facebook.

