Gluten free food will not cost shoppers an arm and a leg-ume this summer, as Aldi is bringing back its award-winning Legume Pasta (250g) for just £1.09.

The pasta is part of Aldi’s gluten free Specialbuys range, in store from Sunday 1 August 2021.



The range is available in three different and very colourful flavours. Choose from Red Lentil & Beetroot Fusilli, Green Pea Penne or Chickpea Fusilli – all of which will help shoppers to pack in the pasta’s protein and fibre benefits while ensuring that their diet is gluten free. Aldi also point out that their range is up to 64% cheaper than some other brands.

As well as the Legume Pasta, Aldi’s gluten free range offers shoppers tasty products such as: Gluten Free Fajita and Enchilada Kit (£2.99 each), Lee’s Gluten Free Snowballs (99p each), Gluten Free Pitta Breads (£2.25, 4 pack) and Gluten Free Flatbreads (£1.49 each).

All of the range will be launching in stores from next Sunday.

