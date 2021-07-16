Sustainably – round up your small change for charity

Edinburgh Leisure have signed up with Sustainably, the app which enables you to support your favourite causes when you shop.

Donating to charity has never been easier or quicker – simply download the app, select your charity and every time you shop using your card, your transactions will be rounded up to the nearest £1 and your spare change will be donated.

By choosing Edinburgh Leisure, supporters will be raising vital funds for their Active Communities programme and helping people affected by health conditions, disabilities, inequalities and poverty to improve their health and wellbeing.

Find out other ways to support Edinburgh Leisure and Get Involved.

