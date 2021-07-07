Hearts have now sold over 9,000 season tickets ahead of the new Premiership season, which begins on 31 July 2021.

The renewal period ends on 15 July, and then any new season ticket holders wanting to purchase a brief will have the opportunity to do so.

Hearts fans will return to Tynecastle on Tuesday, when they welcome Cove Rangers in the club’s second Premier Sports Cup group stage match, the first being at Peterhead on Saturday.

Only 500 lucky Jambos will travel to Tynecastle on 13 July due to the current Covid-19 restrictions imposed on Edinburgh. Scotland’s capital is currently in Level 2, which means capacity at outdoor stadia is limited to 500 fans.

That guidance is expected to change however on 19 July, if Edinburgh moves to Level 0, meaning 2,000 fans could take in the Jambo’s season opener at Tynecastle against Celtic.

It’s the luck of the draw for Hearts’ season ticket holders hoping to attend the Premier Sports Cup matches, with the Tynecastle club opting for a ballot system to decide who is fortunate enough to be in attendance next Tuesday.

It remains to be seen if Hearts will stick with the ballot system until full crowds can return to Tynecastle, but the Hearts boss Robbie Neilson admits even a few fans can make a massive difference.

“Even getting a couple of hundred fans in for pre-season games makes a difference. With any stadium you see the difference and I think even at Ainslie Park last week you saw it.

If you come here and there is nobody here and it’s flat, it’s like a reserve game but with a couple of hundred fans it gives energy about the place, which is great so we’re really looking forward to going back to Tynecastle and getting some fans in.

“It will be great to get full crowds maybe from August 9 and we hope for the games before that we can get some fans in.”

