Head Coach Andrew Kelly, along with his coaching team of Scott Riddell and Finlay Gillies, have named their Heriot’s Rugby Super6 squad for the second season of FOSROC Super6 Championship. The squad features 75% of the players who played in the first season of FOSROC Super6 rugby in 2018/19, with almost all of this season’s squad having played their club or school rugby in Scotland before graduating to Super6 with Heriot’s Rugby.

Head Coach Andrew Kelly said: “Our challenge as coaches is to test this group and push them as hard as we can. Our aim is to improve these players so that they can not only win matches but catch the eye of the Edinburgh and Glasgow coaches, to go on to earn professional contracts and one day pull on the Scottish jersey.

“After a hard 18 months for everyone due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the shining light for all players in the club is the prospect of playing the sport they love. We have a very inclusive culture across all the men’s and women’s teams and a welcoming attitude here at Heriot’s. Rugby is back and we can’t wait to get stuck in.”

Watsonians v Heriots Rugby, Myreside, Edinburgh. FOSROC Super6, 14th Feb. 2020Score Watsonians 24 – Heriots 21

The FOSROC Super6 is the part-time professional league that bridges the gap between the club and professional game in Scotland. There has been a number of Super6 players feature for Edinburgh & Glasgow over the last 18 months, with George Heriot’s schoolboy then Heriot’s Rugby Super6 player Cammy Hutchison recently signing for Edinburgh Rugby on a partnership contract.

Director of Rugby, Neil Meikle, said: “The level of physical conditioning, training and matches these Super6 players will be consistently exposed to will push them closer to the professional game, and we expect to continue seeing the growing evidence of that and more of them making the grade as professional players.

“In terms of identifying Super6 players Heriot’s have always focussed on domestic talent and we continue to do so. We are hunting for players from across the Scottish leagues who we think are capable of playing Super6 rugby and we also have a number of players in the Heriot’s Blues who are capable of stepping up.

“It is up to Andrew and his coaching team to get our talent to the level required to compete for the Super6 title. It’s pretty simple – Heriot’s Rugby Super6 are here to win rugby games for Heriot’s Rugby Club and create pro-rugby players and coaches for Scottish Rugby. That’s how we will be judged.”

The squad has been training together since April and can’t wait to #GetBackToGoldy in front of a crowd in the first home game on Sunday 8th August.

Heriots Rugby v Boroughmuir Bears, Goldenacre, Edinburgh. FOSROC Super6, 25th Jan 2020Score Heriots 53 – Boroughmuir 10

Heriot’s Rugby captain, Iain Wilson, said: “I can’t wait for the new season to get started. I’m really excited by the squad that we have and there’s been a great buzz around training. The new additions have fitted in well and have all brought something extra.

“There’s been great excitement and enthusiasm over the past few weeks at the thought of getting back to competitive rugby and the coaching team have been excellent in creating an environment where we work really hard and have a lot of fun doing it.

“The guys have put in a lot of hard graft through pre-season and we are all really looking forward to putting that hard work in to practice come the start of the super6 season.

“We can’t wait to welcome you, our fans, back to Goldenacre at our first home game on Sunday 8th August. We are excited too, as this will be the first televised game for us on FreeSports.”

The first game of the season is Friday 30th July 2021 when Heriot’s Rugby head to Meggetland for an Edinburgh derby with Boroughmuir Bears – kick off is 7.30pm. Click here to access the squad and fixture list.

