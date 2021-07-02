Historic Environment Scotland (HES) has now reopened Craigmillar Castle.

Although the grounds reopened at the end of April, ongoing conservation work has meant a delay in reopening the historic building used by Mary Queen of Scots in 1566 as a safe haven.

The Scottish Government’s Get Into Summer campaign allows children and young people under 16 to get in free. There is a programme of living history presentations with costumed performers taking place on site every weekend.

Stephen Duncan, Director of Commercial and Tourism at HES, said: “We’re delighted that Craigmillar Castle is reopening its doors once more and know how keen our visitors and members have been to get back to enjoying the castle and its spectacular history.

“As part of the reopening of the castle, we’ve got a packed programme of entertainment to coincide with the start of many school holidays and we’re very much looking forward to welcoming visitors back into the castle.”

Timed visitor slots have been introduced to manage capacity, with new opening times introduced and visitors are encouraged to check the website for opening details. There is also a one way system and masks are required while inside in line with government guidance.

Aerial photo of Craigmillar Castle taken by UAV / drone.

