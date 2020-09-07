The castle in south Edinburgh has opened to visitors again.

The abode of Mary, Queen of Scots for a time during the 16th century, Craigmillar Castle sits in a semi-rural setting where you can have a great walk after visiting the castle itself.

There are the usual restrictions requiring visitors to book ahead and also wear a face covering while exploring the internal areas.

Alex Paterson, Chief Executive of HES, said: “Our historic sites are internationally renowned symbols of Scotland, and their reopening is an important milestone not only for our organisation, but for the country as a whole as we continue on our journey to recovery following the COVID-19 pandemic.

“With over 300 sites across Scotland, each of which have a unique offering we have been opening our sites on a phased basis, with 70% of our sites open by mid-September.

“We know how keen people are to access historic sites and are pleased to be able to open up Craigmillar Castle so as many people as possible can enjoy its magnificent surroundings.

“It has taken a significant amount of planning to reach this point, and I’m very proud of the efforts of all of our staff who have been instrumental in making these sites ready to safely welcome visitors once again.

“I’d also like to thank visitors for their patience throughout this period of uncertainty and offer reassurance that the safety and quality of their visitor experience has been at the forefront of our preparations.

“The tourism sector will be central to Scotland’s national recovery, and our historic attractions are a key part of that tourism offering, including secondary spend. We’re also encouraging people across Scotland to visit historic sites in their local area and rediscover the rich history on their doorstep.”

