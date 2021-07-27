There is an event at WHALE Arts in Wester Hailes on Friday which you must not miss if you have a bike and you are in the area.

Booking is essential for free repairs by Dr Bike or bike security marking by Police Scotland. The police will also offer advice on security and keeping your bike safe from thieves.

Having had a bike stolen in the last week I would heartily recommend this event to any bike owner.

Police Scotland began a campaign against bike theft earlier this year called Pedal Protect which was endorsed by cyclist, Mark Beaumont.

Mark Beaumont endorsed Police Scotland’s campaign against bike theft PHOTO ©2021 The Edinburgh Reporter

Like this: Like Loading...