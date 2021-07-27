The Saltire Society have put out a call today for nominations for this year’s Scottish Lifetime Achievement Award.

This is given to people who make a lasting impact on the literary culture in Scotland.

To be eligible nominees have to be born in Scotland, currently living here or working in or for Scotland.

Sarah Mason, Director of the Saltire Society, said: “The Scottish Lifetime Achievement Award celebrates an individual who has made a meaningful creative contribution to the world of literature, be it in writing, publishing, representing authors or working in supporting emerging writers. Individuals are nominated for their professional and personal endeavours and accomplishments. Anyone can make a nomination and we are very much looking forward to an exciting list of names to put forward to our Judging panel in September.”

Members of the public can make a nomination through the Saltire Society website. Nominations close on 26 August 2021.

Like this: Like Loading...