The University of Edinburgh is being recognised as a UK leader in the drive to encourage the consumption of more fresh vegetables, after it was presented an award by Hugh Fearnley-Whittingstall.

In recognition of the commitment to a challenging pledge with stretched targets to be achieved by 2023, most notably to increase the weight of vegetables developed in recipes – the University’s catering team was rewarded with the “Peas Please – Rising Star” award and was up against other shortlisted companies including national restaurant chain Zizzi.

Announcing the win on a video ceremony on 24 June, the celebrity chef and campaigner remarked on the University of Edinburgh’s far-reaching ambitions and commitment to sourcing local and seasonal produce.

The Peas Please initiative is focused on making it easier for everyone to eat vegetables. The initiative released its latest Veg Facts 2021 report and found 18,000 premature deaths a year in the UK can been influenced by a poor diet and lack of vegetables and legumes.

The report also found 77% of adults eat fewer portions of vegetables than recommended by the UK Government’s EatWell guide.

Ian Macaulay, Director Catering, University of Edinburgh Accommodation, Catering and Events (ACE), said: “We are thrilled to receive this accolade. There have been significant challenges this past year due to Covid-19; so being shortlisted, and subsequently winning has been very rewarding.

“Through it all we’ve been working with our suppliers to source brilliant ingredients, including from some of Scotland’s best producers.

“There is still a way to go – and we are always looking to improve our catering service both by listening to our customers but also providing means for healthier living.

“Our pledge to Peas Please shows our ongoing commitment and dedication to adapt to growing needs and set new targets that underpin the University’s Good Food Policy.”

The catering team are not only committed to increasing the amount of vegetables served (currently 50% of all meals are vegetarian and plant-based) but also committed to promoting vegetables in their Student Cook Schools and to make vegetables more accessible, appealing and affordable across university cafes.

Meals and products will now contain a greater proportion of vegetables, with an increase in weight from 90g to 150g.

Vegan hot meal options are also now a permanent addition to retail outlets with seasonal and local vegetables used on a rotational basis. Customers can switch potato portions for vegetables at no extra cost.

As department of the University of Edinburgh, Accommodation, Catering and Events’ main focus is the accommodation and residential welfare of more than 10,000 students, which highlights the importance of influencing eating habits in young adult life.

L-R Ralf Heck Sous Chef Catering, Ian Macaulay Director Catering, John Bain Chef-de-Partie Catering and Gordon Dochard Head of Catering Operations Kitchens

