One of Edinburgh’s most popular community football teams has secured a new main sponsorship deal for its flourishing 2010 age group.

CALA Homes (East) has become the main sponsor for the Kirkliston and South Queensferry (KSQ) Football Club’s age group, which now boasts 50 players and can field multiple teams. It is transitioning from playing “Soccer 7s” in the Edinburgh region to 9-a-side then 11-a-side.

Iain Mackay, a Volunteer Coach with KSQ, which was founded in 1991, said: “It’s fitting that CALA has emerged as our new shirt sponsor, as the creation of its last development at Dalmeny saw a big boost to our player numbers.

“We’re delighted to have this backing. It’s been a difficult year for all clubs, but we’re back out playing and training and have a lot to look forward to. We hope this will be the start of a flourishing and long-term relationship with CALA.”

“We were also delighted CALA was happy to support KSQ choose to support a charity as displayed on our sleeves. The charity chosen was the Edinburgh Children’s Hospital Charity.

The tie-up follows news of CALA’s new development near the Queensferry Crossing being approved and the developer is keen to underline a commitment to the wider community ahead of work starting on site around autumn.

Alasdair Hughes, Land Manager with CALA Homes (East), said: “KSQ is a model local football club in terms of how it has grown and its important role of promoting sport in the community.

“We’re delighted to sponsor its 2010s team – as we know that families who live in our homes and those who will move into CALA’s future developments in South Queensferry over the coming years will benefit from having KSQ nearby.”

Around one in 25 of the wider club’s players go on to play “pro-youth”, often for Hearts and Hibs, making KSQ one of South Scotland’s most important feeder teams developing young players.

Founded in 1991, its teams train at The Hub in South Queensferry. The club has more than 500 juniors on its books, from ages four to 16, as well as girls teams. It has an adult team and an over-35s and is firmly focussed on providing a sense of community. Previous players include Scotland international and Sheffield Wednesday star Callum Paterson.

CALA has a history of working in the South Queensferry area, recently completing its development at nearby Dalmeny Park, where it delivered 156 private homes on a brownfield site formerly owned by Agilent. This also included the delivery of 112 affordable homes.

Football shirts sponsored by CALA

Like this: Like Loading...