The Corn Exchange welcomes The Edinburgh Craft Beer Festival, Scotland’s biggest and best celebration of modern beer, great food and cool music returns for summer 2021 over a fun packed weekend re-uniting beer lovers, foodies and music fans from across the capital at Edinburgh’s award winning events venue.

The 2021 festival will host over 30 world-class breweries, pouring 100s of delicious beers from across Europe. The first line-up release includes brews from 6° North, 71 Brewing, Alpha Delta (Raise the Bar winner), Attic Brew Co. (Raise the Bar Winner), Beak Brewery (Raise the Bar winner), Brew York, Brick Brewery, Brixton Brewery, Bullhouse Brewery (Raise the bar winner), Budvar , Campervan Brewery , Cromarty, Dark Star, Dead End Brew Machine, Fierce Beer, Full Circle Brew Co., Fyne Ales, Gipsy Hill Brewing Company, Jumpship, Brouwerij Kees (NL), The Kernel, Laine Brew Co, Lost and Grounded, Maltgarden (POL), Newbarns Brewery, Newtown Park (Raise the Bar winner), North Brewing Co., Northern Monk, Pastore Brewing (Raise the Bar winner), Pilot, Salt Beer Factory, Seven Island Brewery (GR), Signature Brew, Siren Craft Brew, Tempest Brew Co, Tiny Rebel, Thornbridge, To Øl (DEN), Vault City, Vocation, Verdant

Also pouring at the We Are Beer Bar are beers from: Amundsen, Basqueland, Beerbliotek, DEYA, Gamma, Dry & Bitter and Whiplash.

ECBF 2021 is guaranteed to be the best way to enjoy an exciting range of new and established beers and become an expert in the world of craft beer where you can meet the makers of some of Scotland and Europe’s finest brews.

Other drink options available at the festival MAY include Cider, Wine, Gin, No/Low alcohol, sodas + more.

Alongside the drinks offering a tasty selection of Edinburgh’s top foodies will be bringing their mouth-watering dishes to festival-goers, including the outstanding Fat Flamingo (nachos and hotdogs) and Harajuku Kitchen (Japanese) and Rost.

Headliner music acts spinning the decks include Fat White Family (DJ SET), Friendly Fires (DJ SET), Doves (DJ SET) ft. Jez Williams, Hip-Hop Karaoke, David Ballantyne and Keir Reid

More breweries, food vendors and music acts will be announced over the coming weeks on all ECBF social channels and website.

Greg Wells, co-founder of We Are Beer, the festival organisers said: “We Are Beer are delighted to bring our big celebration of all things beer, food and music back to Edinburgh at the brilliant Corn Exchange. We cannot wait to welcome back our Edinburgh festival regulars and meet our new attendees to come together once again to enjoy the best drinks and food around.

“I’m also thrilled to add new breweries to our festival family this year, including local brewery Newbarns, who launched in Leith last year, from across the water, Maltgarden from Poland and Seven Island Brewery from Greece …. We hope to see you all there at our safe and friendly festival this August.”

