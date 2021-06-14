Edinburgh Western MSP Alex Cole-Hamilton tells us he is encouraging those aged between 14 and 25 to stand for the Scottish Youth Parliament.

The deadline to express an interest is the end of June, with elections due in November.

Alex Cole Hamilton MSP for Edinburgh Western at the election results May 2021 PHOTO ©2021 The Edinburgh Reporter

Mr Cole-Hamilton said:“If you want to help other young people and make changes for the better, being a MSYP is a fantastic opportunity to make a difference and experience political life. Just like Holyrood, I want the youth parliament to be diverse and represent all of the people of Edinburgh. I’ve really enjoyed working with MSYPs in the past and I look forward to doing again in the future.

“If you are aged between 14 and 25 years old when the election takes place in November and live in Scotland, you are eligible to stand. I ask teachers and youth workers to think about those they work with who might do well with this role, and encourage them to put themselves forward.”

