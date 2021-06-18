Winner of Masterchef and regular series judge, Steven Wallis, made a special visit to Beautiful Planet zero waste store in Leith this week to record an online cooking class using some of the fresh produce available from the eco-friendly business. The aim of the videos is to illustrate the benefits of cooking with fresh ingredients for health and well-being.

Steven Wallis said: “It was a delight to visit Pawel at Beautiful Planet and cook some dishes from his excellent range of produce. Cooking in such an environmentally friendly way lies at the heart of all great cooking. If you have not yet been I highly recommend a visit.”

Pawel Ferguson opens new zero waste store Beautiful Planet at the Biscuit Factory – Image Adrian Rennie

Pawel Ferguson, founder of Beautiful Planet said: “We were thrilled to have Steven Wallis join us at Beautiful Planet. We have such an amazing range of produce both fresh and dry and to have a MasterChef winner come along and cook up some amazing food was fantastic.

“He filled the room with the great smell of aromatic spices and demonstrated his artistry through his very creative use of some essential ingredients in simple vegan dishes.Steven did a great job showcasing our produce allowing us a wonderful opportunity to prepare for Sustainable Gastronomy Day on Friday. Simple and mostly locally sourced ingredients can create brilliant dishes.”

The videos of the cooking class, containing exclusive interview with Steven Wallis will appear on Beautiful Planet’s social media channels from tomorrow Saturday 19th June (Facebook & Instagram- Beautiful Planet Store) and local youtuber Journey Dude’s channel: https://bit.ly/3iNQZKp

Additionally there is another dish cooked without recording with photographs only, available with Steven’s recipe on Beautiful Planet socials channels.

Pawel and Peter Ferguson and dog Daphne outside new zero waste store Beautiful Planet at the Biscuit Factory – Image Adrian Rennie

Beautiful Planet’s mission is ethical retail and the shop stocks a large range of foods, that can be weighed and packed in customers own containers alongside fresh fruit and vegetables, drinks, oils and infused oils, detergents, laundry products and dog products (not readily available elsewhere).

Beautiful Planet also have a regular stall on Sundays at Leith Community Croft on St Johns Place. Pawel plans to extend their range of fresh produce even further in store and introduce new products and more cooking demonstrations in the future.

