St James Quarter has added The Kooples, Aeronautica Militare and Nordic Outdoor to its fashion line-up as it prepares to welcome visitors to the opening of its first phase. In addition, Kartel will extend St James Quarter’s jewellery offer.

The Kooples, Aeronautica Militare and Nordic Outdoor, which have taken 1400 sq ft, 1350 sq. ft and 900 sq ft respectively, will be situated on level 3 of St James Quarter, alongside Kate Spade, Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger, Kurt Geiger, Carvella and Russell & Bromley. Scottish watch designer Kartel has taken 760 sq. ft on level 3.

St James Quarter Development, Edinburgh.The Cranes have been removed ahead of the final stages of completion before opening

Chris Pyne, head of leasing for St James Quarter, commented: “These latest retailer signings are another major boost to the mix of international shops alongside popular local brands that we have brought together. We look forward to welcoming them all as we prepare to open the first phase this month.”

Caspar Odqvist, Owner of Nordic Outdoor said: “Being an Edinburgh based business, we are delighted to be a part of the next chapter in the city’s journey to become a world class retail destination. Our new store has been designed with the modern ‘outdoors’ consumer in mind who value style, functionality and sustainability equally.

“As an independent we can’t wait to bring our own blend of Scandinavian Outdoors to the most exciting urban development in Edinburgh and encourage everyone to live a little more outdoors every day.”

Bobby Morrison, owner of Kartel, said: “As a Scottish brand Kartel is proud to be part of the St James Quarter opening in Edinburgh. Experiential retail is at the heart of our offering, bringing a new level of customer interaction within our store. The quality of retailers in the new development will make the St James Quarter a landmark destination and we look forward to welcoming our existing and new customers alike.”

St James Quarter will have over 80 new brands, an enticing mix of restaurants and bars, a W Edinburgh hotel, a boutique Everyman Cinema, a Roomzzz Aparthotel and 152 New Eidyn residential apartments.

Like this: Like Loading...