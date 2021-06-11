A spammer set up a bot to submit more than 18,000 fake responses all strongly opposed to the Spaces for People consultation.

This was identified and removed by council officers and the council has confirmed that it will have no effect on the outcome of the consultation.

The council will consider the outcome of the consultation amid recommendations by officers to retain some of the Spaces for People measures set up in the last year, while dismantling others. We are reporting the outcome separately under Council news.

Read the report on the Council website and watch the discussion live via webcastfrom 10am on Thursday, 17 June.

The matter has been reported to Police Scotland. The council has also taken further action to prevent future fraudulent activity of this kind in consultations.

