Former Hibs’ player, coach and manager Bertie Auld has been diagnosed with dementia.

Auld joined Hibs from Celtic where he was part of Jock Stein’s Lisbon Lions side that made history as the first British club to win the European Cup with victory over Inter Milan in 1967.

John MacMillan – CEO of the Eric Liddell Centre, Bertie Auld – former Celtic football player, Tony Hamilton – CEO of the Celtic F. Foundation

He played in the 1972 Scottish Cup final defeat to Celtic before taking up a coaching position under Eddie Turnbull.

After a spell in charge of Partick Thistle, Auld returned to Easter Road, replacing Willie Ormond as manager and led Hibs to the First Division championship and promotion back to the top-flight.

The 83-year-old also won five league titles, three Scottish Cups and four League Cups in two spells with Celtic.

The news was broken in a statement from Celtic which read: “The family would like to thank everyone for their huge support and request privacy during this difficult time.

“Bertie is being well cared for at his own home, surrounded by all the family.

“Everyone at Celtic would like to add their best wishes to Bertie and his family. Bertie is a true Celtic icon, one of our greatest sons and someone the club and our supporters love and respect dearly.”

Hibs responded with a tweet saying: “Our thoughts are with former Hibee midfielder and manager Bertie Auld and his family.”

Partick Thistle tweeted: “Everyone at Partick Thistle would like to echo the sentiments of Celtic FC in offering our very best wishes to Bertie Auld. We pass on the love and best wishes of all Thistle fans to Bertie and his family who can count on our support throughout this hugely challenging time.”

Another former club, Dumbarton tweeted: Dumbarton FC echo the sentiments of Celtic fr our former player and manager Bertie Auld. The thoughts of all at the club are with Bertie, his family and friends.”

His former team-mate Billy McNeill who also managed Hibs for one game died in 2019 after living with dementia since for nine years.

