Two Edinburgh tea companies have blended together in a partnership to trade around £20,000 of tea each year.

Now heritage brand Edinburgh Tea & Coffee Company which dates from 1812 will sell specialist tea blender, PekoeTea’s pyramid tea bags in a range of flavours to hospitality clients.

Kevin Moore, Managing Director of Edinburgh Tea & Coffee Company said: “Edinburgh Tea & Coffee Company is delighted to be collaborating with our long-time friends at PekoeTea. We are super excited to be bringing our customers a range of high quality teas in pyramid bag format for the first time. The knowledge and experience the PekoeTea team possesses gives us real confidence that our customers will see the benefits of local companies working together in this way.”

With a history dating back to 1812, Edinburgh Tea & Coffee Company is one Scotland’s largest commercial tea blenders and artisan coffee roasters. The company is based in Portobello.

Esther Kungu Cooper, co-owner of PekoeTea said: “As hospitality has started to reopen, we’ve seen a resurgence of interest and strong sales for our premium teas. While lockdown saw a spike in sales from consumers looking for really good tea to drink at home, we’re now seeing interest from a greater range of hospitality businesses than ever before. This partnership with Edinburgh Tea & Coffee Company compounds this and combines their heritage brand with our uniquely blended teas.”

PekoeTea began in business in 2010 and works with tea growers from Scotland in Sri Lanka, Kenya and China to source the finest single-estate teas from which to create hand-crafted blends. Owners, Jon and Esther Kungu Cooper produce a range of teas: from black, white and green teas, to oolong, fruit and herbal blends. A selection of five whisky teas have also been specially blended by hand and flavoured with real Scotch single malt whisky. Pekoe Tea is already stocked in places such as The Royal Yacht Britannia and the Waldorf Astoria Edinburgh – The Caledonian. Since last month it is now based in a Tea Studio on Leith Walk due to open later this summer.

www.pekoetea.co.uk

