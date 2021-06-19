Gordon MacDonald MSP would like to remind everyone in Edinburgh that Wednesday 30 June 2021 is the deadline for the UK Government’s EU Settlement Scheme (EUSS).

The Scottish Government continues to work on persuading the UK Government to reform the EU Settlement Scheme and extend the deadline, but for now the local MSP encourages all EU citizens living and working in Edinburgh to apply by the 30 June 2021 deadline to retain their rights.

Support funded by The Scottish Government is available from Citizens Advice Scotland to any EU citizen living in Scotland yet to apply to the EUSS. Their team of specialist advisors can be contacted on their freephone EU Citizens Support Service helpline, 0800 916 9847.

EU citizens can learn more about rights of EU, EEA and Swiss citizens in Scotland in a series of factsheets written by JustCitizens. The factsheets include information about EU citizens’ rights to live, work, study and access healthcare, benefits and housing in Scotland. These factsheets are free for anyone to download, print and share with others.

The Scottish Government’s Stay in Scotland toolkit also includes further information on the EU Settlement Scheme, including information on rights, education and where to access support.

Gordon MacDonald, who is MSP for Edinburgh Pentlands, is also reaching out and encouraging constituents to get in touch with him for help or advice on the EUSS or any other issue by emailing him at Gordon.MacDonald.MSP@parliament.scot or by calling his constituency office on 0131 443 0595.

Mr MacDonald said: “Scotland is a welcoming, inclusive nation and we want EU citizens to stay.

“I share Scottish Government and First Minister Nicola Sturgeon’s view that EU citizens should not have to apply to retain their right but given the risks it is important that I do all I can to support my EU citizen constituents.

“EU citizens have long lived with unacceptable levels of uncertainty about how Brexit will affect their lives, careers and families, and the COVID pandemic has exacerbated the difficulties faced to secure their rights and their future here.

“EU citizens are our friends, colleagues, neighbours and, in many cases, our family in Scotland and make valuable and valued contributions to life in Edinburgh and across Scotland. I want all EU citizens who have chosen to live and work in Scotland to stay.”

