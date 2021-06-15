Around 12.50am on Saturday, 12 June, 2021, police were called to an address in Mosside Drive in Blackburn. Officers and emergency services attended and a 35-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man can be named as Dean Ritchie from Blackburn, West Lothian. His family has been informed.

A 25-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the death. He is due to appear at Livingston Sheriff Court today.

Detective Chief Inspector Cameron Miller from Police Scotland’s Major Investigation Team said: “Dean’s family has been left devastated by his death and it is vital we find answers for them. We are continuing enquiries in order to piece together Dean’s movements prior to his death and to establish the full circumstances of what happened.

“I believe members of the local community have information which could assist our ongoing enquiries and I would appeal to them to do the right thing and come forward. Families need to know why they have lost a loved one.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland’s Major Investigation Team via 101, quoting incident number 0208 of Saturday, 12 June, 2021. Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 where you can give your information anonymously.

