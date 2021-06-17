Police are appealing for information to help trace missing 30-year-old John Harrison who was last seen in the Carrick Knowe area around 1pm yesterday.

He is described as around 6ft 2ins tall, thin build and has blue eyes with brown hair. John is likely to be wearing casual clothes such as jeans and a t-shirt or polo shirt. When last seen he was wearing a baseball cap and black hooded jumper.

Inspector Graeme Dignan, of Edinburgh response policing, said: “There are increasing concerns for John’s welfare and we are appealing for information as part of our efforts to trace him.

“If you have seen anyone matching John’s description since Wednesday afternoon please get in contact with officers as soon as possible.

“Police can be contacted on 101 quoting incident number 1985 of Wednesday, 16 June, 2021.”

