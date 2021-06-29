Returning for the 2021 Edinburgh Festival Fringe is the Made in Scotland Showcase presenting the best of theatre, dance and music from Scotland live in-person and online.

The curated showcase features a range of work showcasing the quality and resilience of Scotland’s amazing artists from site specific work on Silverknowes Beach to a digital world premiere from Scotland’s leading cellist collaborating with a world-renowned Indian violinist.

Company members from the show MOVE. Lead Artist Julia Taudevin with Nerea Bello(L) and Mairi Morrison(R)

Inspired by ancient keening rituals, MOVE is about migration, loss and communal healing. Weaving storytelling, choral soundscape and Gaelic song, five women portray the ebb and flow of people across the globe throughout the ages.

The inaugural show from Disaster Plan – a new company from the team behind Blow Off, Beats and Heads Up – MOVE is staged in a unique open-air performance at Edinburgh’s Silverknowes Beach.

Company members from the show MOVE. Lead Artist Julia Taudevin with Nerea Bello(L) and Mairi Morrison(R)

The Made in Scotland showcase is made possible through funding from the Scottish Government’s Expo Fund and is a partnership between the Edinburgh Festival Fringe Society, Creative Scotland, Federation of Scottish Theatre and the Scottish Music Centre.

The Made in Scotland 2021 Programme went live 10.30am on Tuesday 29th June

Like this: Like Loading...