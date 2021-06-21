Police are appealing for information after a serious assault that took place between 00.30am and 1am on Saturday morning in Edinburgh Road, Bathgate.

A 20-year-old man sustained serious head injuries and was treated in St John’s Hospital, Livingston.

Detective Constable John Irvine said: “We are keen to speak to the driver of a vehicle that stopped at the time who may be able to help with our enquiries.

“If anyone else was driving in the area at the time and has dash-cam footage that might help I would also ask them to get in touch, likewise anyone with private CCTV.

“If you can assist please call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident 0821 of Saturday, 19 June, 2021, or make a call anonymously to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

