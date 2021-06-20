The Northern Irishman left Kilmarnock at the end of his short term contract and has agreed to join the Cypriot side on a one year deal.

Lafferty left Ayrshire after being unable to agree contract terms with the newly relegated side.

The 33-year-old scored 13 goals for Kilmarnock after joining them in February, but was unable to save them from the drop, with Dundee relegating them in a playoff over two legs.

Anorthosis finished fourth in the top league in Cyprus last season, they are one of the most successful club’s in the country having won 13 first division titles.

A statement on the Cypriot side’s website read:

“Anorthosis Famagusta announces its agreement in principle with footballer Kyle Lafferty. The agreement with the 33-year-old central striker concerns a one-year contract which will be activated when the footballer completes the necessary medical examinations.

Lafferty comes from Northern Ireland with which he has 81 appearances and 20 goals with the coat of arms. He is the second top scorer in the history of his country.

His career started at Burnley, where he played until 2008 when he was transferred to Rangers. Team with which he became three-time Scottish champion and also won a cup and two league cups. He followed a long career with the last stop being Kilmarnock Scotland in which he played in the second half of the 2020-21 season with eight goals in nine appearances.

We welcome the footballer to our team and wish him every success!”

