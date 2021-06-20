A police investigation is underway after two people were injured in Princes Street Gardens in Edinburgh on Friday, 18 June, 2021.

Around 5:40pm officers received a report of a disturbance in Princes Street Gardens resulting in a 24-year-old woman and 18-year-old man being injured. The woman sustained a head injury after an object was thrown and the man was assaulted by another man.

Enquiries carried out so far have established there were two groups within the park when a youth from one group threw a bottle and it struck the female, from another group, on the head.

The suspect is white, around 6ft tall with short brown hair and a slim build. He was wearing a dark coloured tracksuit.

Inspector Keith Scott said: “There were plenty of people in the Gardens around the time of the incident and I would appeal to them to get in touch with us. People often capture footage on their mobile phones and someone could have footage which could assist our enquiries.

“I would ask people who were there to contact us. Any small piece of information could prove vital in helping us trace the male responsible.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident number 2874 of 18 June, 2021. Alternatively, please call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 where you can give your information anonymously.

