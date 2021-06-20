Could this be the capital’s quirkiest culinary collaboration?

Ozen Street Food teams up with Laila to create a limited-edition menu

When Ozen opened in April, they promised something fresh, new, and exciting. True to their word, they produced unexpected flavour combinations with brightly coloured Instagram-worthy presentation, and then continued to surprise everyone by popping up in the city’s Bourbon nightclub.

This month, Ozen Street Food reveals a collaboration with another of Edinburgh’s foodie hot-spots, Laila. Launching on Friday 25 June, a range of exclusive dishes will be available at both food venues for a limited time only.

Highlights on the menu include Ozen’s classic bao buns filled with Laila’s special buttermilk chicken, aleppo chilli mayo, shredded white cabbage, and fresh tomato. Other must-try dishes include Laila’s pittas stuffed with Ozen’s crispy ‘Karaageee’ chicken, teriyaki sauce, furikake, sweet chilli jam, herb mayo, and fresh lettuce.

And to finish, Ozen will be keeping fusion food fans coming back for more with a quirky Lucky Charms dough bun dessert – set to be a sure-fire hit with sweet-toothed fans of the ‘magically delicious’ retro cereal.

According to Ozen’s owners the collaboration is a bold move, but one they believe foodies will love. Co-owner Chris Thomas explained: “Chinese boa buns filled with Middle Eastern chicken – it just works! Getting creative with these sort of combinations is what we set out to do from the very beginning – push the boundaries, be daring with our flavours, and keep people guessing.”

Co-owner, Mezzo, said: “We knew from the start we’d have to work hard to earn our place within Edinburgh’s impressive street food scene and we hope this latest collaboration shows people we’re not afraid to experiment.”

With hints that further collaborations are to follow in the coming months, all eyes will be on Ozen’s next move.

The Ozen Street Food x Laila menu launches on Frida 25th June and will be available to take away from the venue at 52 Rose Street North Lane, Edinburgh, and to order for delivery via Deliveroo, Just Eat and Uber Eats.

