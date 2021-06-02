The Edinburgh International Festival dance programme is quite diverse, and includes both live performance and film.

The new dance film co-commissioned by the festival is called Chotto Xenos,inspired by AKram Khan’s solo show XENOS.

It is directed by Sue Buckmaster and Maxime Dos and tells the tales of colonial soldiers during WWI. Kennedy Junior Muntanga performs Khan’s choreography in a powerful performance.

Chotto Xenos PHOTO Jean Louis Fernandez

Dancing in the Streets will transport you to a variety of cities around the world after a year when few of us ventured further than our own doorsteps. The performances are by dancers who should have performed here in Edinburgh last August and include short films by four acclaimed choreographers, Alice Ripoli from São Paulo, Omar Rajeh from Beirut and Gregory Maqoma from Soweto and Janice Parker from Edinburgh. All have created short films with their dancers reflecting on their relationship with their home cities. All four films will be screened at Dance Base and available online.

In Holyrood Park Edinburgh dance theatre company Curious Seed make their festival debut with Field – Something for the Future Now, an outdoor dance event for all.

Greg Maqoma Retrace PHOTO Moeletsi Mabe

