These three graduates of University of Edinburgh decided to stage their own graduation day, borrowing the gowns from the university which cannot stage an official ceremony due to Covid-19.

Instead of attending an hours long graduation ceremony at McEwan Hall accompanied by family, the young women had decided to do it their own way.

The friends had just arrived in Victoria Street at La Mariachi Restaurant when we met up with them by chance on Tuesday evening. They were obviously having a lot of fun.

Olga Wawrzynczak,hails from Inverness and has just graduated BSc in Geoscience.

Hannah Keenan graduated BSc in Geology and is from Aberdeen.

Izzy Campbell is from Kilberry Argyll and graduated BSc in Environmental Geoscience.

We so enjoyed meeting these young women all about to start new careers having studied STEM subjects, and who are looking forward to their future careers. Many, many congratulations.

L-R Izzy Campbell. Hannah Keenan, Olga Wawrzynczak. BSc Graduates from the University of Edinburgh. Photo: © 2021, Martin P. McAdam www.martinmcadam.com

