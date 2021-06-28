The Treasure Trove is a complete gem of a shop situated in Castle Street.

A true Aladdin’s Cave, filled with an array of beautifully handcrafted goods, delicate Shetland wool baby shawls, exquisite smocked dresses or Fair Isle knits, woodwork, knitwear, baking and fabulous soft toys are just a few of its many treasures.

Previously known as The Royal Edinburgh Repository and Self Aid Society, this unique charity traces its roots as far back as 1882. It was set up by some forward-thinking women philanthropists to help ‘gentlewomen’, who’d fallen on hard times, gain an independent livelihood by using traditional skills, such as sewing and knitting. To this day the ethos of the charity largely remains the same.

Treasure trove in Castle Street is a hidden gem PHOTO ©2021 The Edinburgh Reporter

Late last year, The Treasure Trove launched online, embracing the ever-changing face of retail and is now available to the wider world 365 days a year through the website.

The makers, or ‘Members’ as they are known, come from all over the UK, from as far north as the Shetlands to the south west of England. Anyone who thinks they have the ‘skills to help pay their bills’ can apply to become a member by ringing the shop manager, Louise Oliver on 0131 220 1187 to obtain an application form.

The process is simple – return a completed application form together with two samples of work and if the Society’s criteria are met (in terms of personal needs and skills), you become a member. You are given a unique personal number, under which all your items are sold. Members set their own prices and The Treasure Trove deducts just 10% from the sale price towards administrative costs.

What makes The Treasure Trove even more special is that when members are no longer able to produce work, help is available through the Benevolent Fund, which provides a twice-yearly payment dependent on individual need. The shop staff keep in regular contact with all members to help combat loneliness, which is all too common.

Coffee mornings and outings are also arranged.

The Treasure Trove look forward to welcoming you in person or online very soon.

Treasure Trove 23A Castle Street, Edinburgh, EH2 3DN

Like this: Like Loading...