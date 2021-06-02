The number of cases of Covid-19 in Scotland were announced by Public Health Scotland today and are reported below.

The First Minister said on Tuesday that the number of cases in Edinburgh, along with other factors, means that Edinburgh will remain in Level Two of Covid-19 restrictions for now.

Today the National Records of Scotland announced that the number of people who have died where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate has risen to 10,122. During last week 24-30 May eight deaths were recorded where Covid-19 was mentioned and in total the number of deaths from all causes was 1,084.

Pete Whitehouse, Director of Statistical Services, said: “The latest figures show a slight increase in deaths where COVID-19 was mentioned on the death certificate, although numbers remain at very low levels.

“There were six COVID-19 related deaths in hospitals, none in care homes and two elsewhere.”

Date Newly reported cases of Covid-19 Cases in Lothian New tests Test positivity rate (bold denotes days under 3.0% and the highest in recent weeks) Newly reported deaths Number of deaths according to daily measurement Patients in ICU with confirmed Covid-195 Patients in hospital with confirmed Covid-19 (under 500 is in bold) Total number of positive cases since beginning of pandemic Number of first dose vaccinations administered Number of daily vaccinations recorded for previous day with highest daily figure in bold (includes 1st and 2nd doses) Above 30,000 in bold Number of people who have received their second dose of vaccine 2 June 2021 677 160 26,258 2.8% 1 7,670 10 114 237,066 3,286,261 49,917 2,106,177 1 June 2021 478 107 16,489 3.1% 0 7,669 10 106 236,389 3,267,290 47,130 2,075,231 28 May 2021 641 132 25,939 2.6% 2 7,668 6 90 234,312 3,196,051 49,965 1,971,006 3 May 2021 132 10,195 1.5% 0 2,824,955 1,326,599 1 April 2021 400 73 25,956 1.8% 8 7,610 21 215 218,432 2,493,327 42,984 399,062 27 March 2021 563 119 25,519 2.4% 6 7,584 26 283 216,705 2,358,807 50,875 294,714 25 March 2021 701 157 31,946 2.4% 10 7,572 32 310 215,599 2,285,711 50,083 263,236 27 February 2021 525 106 19,615 3.1% 18 7,129 74 898 201,512 1,570,153 27,224 72,178 4 February 2021 1,149 159 27,668 4.9% 53 6,322 127 1,812 183,418 694,347 45,085 9,031 7 January 2021 2,649 357 11.3% 78 100 1,467 143,715 31 December 2021 2,622 28,295 10.1% 68 70 1,174 16 December 2020 689 5.9% 38 49 1,031 18,644

Like this: Like Loading...