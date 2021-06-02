The number of cases of Covid-19 in Scotland were announced by Public Health Scotland today and are reported below.

The First Minister said on Tuesday that the number of cases in Edinburgh, along with other factors, means that Edinburgh will remain in Level Two of Covid-19 restrictions for now.

Today the National Records of Scotland announced that the number of people who have died where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate has risen to 10,122. During last week 24-30 May eight deaths were recorded where Covid-19 was mentioned and in total the number of deaths from all causes was 1,084.

Pete Whitehouse, Director of Statistical Services, said: “The latest figures show a slight increase in deaths where COVID-19 was mentioned on the death certificate, although numbers remain at very low levels. 

 “There were six COVID-19 related deaths in hospitals, none in care homes and two elsewhere.”

DateNewly reported cases of Covid-19Cases in LothianNew testsTest positivity rate (bold denotes days under 3.0% and the highest in recent weeks)Newly reported deathsNumber of deaths according to daily measurementPatients in ICU with confirmed Covid-195Patients in hospital with confirmed Covid-19 (under 500 is in bold)Total number of positive cases since beginning of pandemicNumber of first dose vaccinations administeredNumber of daily vaccinations recorded for previous day with highest daily figure in bold (includes 1st and 2nd doses) Above 30,000 in boldNumber of people who have received their second dose of vaccine
2 June 202167716026,2582.8%17,67010114237,0663,286,26149,9172,106,177
1 June 202147810716,4893.1%07,66910106236,3893,267,29047,1302,075,231
28 May 202164113225,9392.6%27,668690234,3123,196,05149,9651,971,006
3 May 202113210,1951.5%02,824,9551,326,599
1 April 20214007325,9561.8%87,61021215218,4322,493,32742,984399,062
27 March 202156311925,5192.4%67,58426283216,7052,358,80750,875294,714
25 March 202170115731,9462.4%107,57232310215,5992,285,71150,083263,236
27 February 202152510619,6153.1%187,12974898201,5121,570,15327,22472,178
4 February 20211,14915927,6684.9%536,3221271,812183,418694,34745,0859,031
7 January 20212,64935711.3%781001,467143,715
31 December 20212,62228,29510.1%68701,174
16 December 20206895.9%38491,03118,644

